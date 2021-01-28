Left Menu

Haryana govt extends suspension of mobile internet services in 3 districts till Thursday

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 00:43 IST
The Haryana government on Wednesday extended the suspension of mobile internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts till 5 pm on January 28 ''to prevent disturbance of peace and public order'', an official statement said.

The mobile internet services were suspended in these districts on Tuesday as a violent farmers' protest rocked neighbouring Delhi.

''The Haryana Government has extended the suspension of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of districts of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 28,'' the statement said.

''This order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these three districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect,'' it said.

In view of the violence in Delhi, Haryana Home Secretary Rajeev Arora had on Tuesday issued the order to snap mobile internet services in the three districts, which are in close proximity of Delhi, to ''stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter'' for mobilisation of antisocial elements who can disturb peace, cause loss of life and damage to property.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was held to highlight farmer unions' demand for the repeal of the Centre's three agriculture laws descended into anarchy as protesters deviated from designated routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

While there were no exact estimates of how many farmers were hurt in Tuesday's violence, the Delhi Police said 394 of its personnel were injured.

Thirty police vehicles and 428 barricades were damaged in the violence, the police said.

