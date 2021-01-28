PM Modi to address NCC Rally at Cariappa Ground today
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 08:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 08:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services Chiefs will be present on the occasion.
Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents, and witness cultural performance during the event, stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office. Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will address the World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue via video conferencing. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
