Bhubaneswar's oldest police station introduces 'Public-Friendly-Park' to build better relations with people

Chandaka Police Station, the oldest station in Odisha's capital, grabbed the attention of people with a unique initiative of a 'Public-Friendly-Park' to introduce a good environment in the premises and build better relations between the police and public. Chandaka Police Station which is a five-kilometre away from Bhubaneswar comes under the Commissionerate Police.

The in-charge of Chandaka police station, D K Biswal told ANI that this 'Public-Friendly-Park' was built to change the mindset of the people towards police stations. "People have a mindset against visiting police stations for any work, as they believe they are places of cruelty. We have taken this initiative to change their mindset and want to provide a good environmental place to build a better relationship between police and the public," Biswal said, who has been working here since February 2019.

Furthermore, the policeman said that they were also trying to reduce public grievances at the station. The newly-established park contains 50-60 varieties of flowers and is always open to visitors. "It is the oldest police station in the capital which was established during the British rule in 1868. This police station was created to safeguard locals from Englishmen before independence", Biswal said.

D Behera, a visitor of the park said, "This police station has reduced the distance between the public and the police. Our locality's perception is changing towards police stations. People come here in the evening to take a stroll." Another visiter, Santunu said that this police station is very popular on social media.

"I have heard the news of this police station which introduced a 'Public-Friendly-Park', over social media. It is an over 150-year-old police station established in the British era. I believe that this atmosphere can help to change the mind of a criminal who comes here," Santanu said. "The atmosphere of the police station is very good. I have seen the fountain, flowers, trees here, and it's hard to distinguish the station with a botanical garden," he further said. (ANI)

