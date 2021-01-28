Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 10:37 IST
Shah to visit 2 hospitals to enquire about health of cops injured in R-Day violence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday will visit two hospitals to enquire about the health of policemen injured in the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said.

Nearly 400 policemen were injured during the tractor parade of the farmers who have been protesting against three central farm laws at Delhi's borders since November.

The home minister will visit two hospitals -- Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teerath Ram Hospital -- to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel, an official from the Home Ministry said.

Both the hospitals are located in Civil Lines.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be spared.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the parade that was supposed to be held from 12 pm to 5 pm with 5,000 tractors and accused them of betrayal.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles, and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolor.

From Rajpath to Red Fort, the day unfolded in scenes of contrasts. One that Indians have seen for seven decades and the other that seared itself into collective memory with its imagery of protesters demanding a repeal of the three farm laws storming the Mughal era monument, the centerpiece of India's Independence Day celebrations.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day.

A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

