Beating Retreat ceremony to have 'Swarnim Vijay' composition marking 50 years of India's victory over Pak

A special new composition 'Swarnim Vijay' would be played to commemorate the 50 years of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan in the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held on January 29 to mark the end of the four-day-long 72nd Republic Day festivities.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A special new composition 'Swarnim Vijay' would be played to commemorate the 50 years of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan in the Beating Retreat ceremony to be held on January 29 to mark the end of the four-day-long 72nd Republic Day festivities. The composition will be led by Lieutenant colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily during a quick march at the historical Vijay Chowk where the ceremony takes place.

Among other new compositions this year, the Air Force band will have --Tiranga Senani and Nida Yodha, Navy Band will have -- Bharat Vandana, Army Mil band will have --Garud Prahar and Sambodhan Eco and Massed Band will have --Bharat Ke Jawan. A total of 60 buglers, 17 trumpeters and 60 drummers will participate in this year's Beating Retreat ceremony which will be performed by the bands of the Army , Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) along with the mass formation of bands of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police.

Moreover, 20 bands each of Punjab Regiment and Rajputana Rifles will too participate in the ceremony. A total of 25 bands of Rajput Regiment, 19 bands of Bihar Regiment and at least 7 bands of Gorkha Regiment will also be part of the festivities. The ceremony will start with 'Fanfare' composition by buglers and will end with 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' composition by them.

The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset as soon as the buglers sounded the "RETREAT' the troops ceased fighting. The Beating Retreat ceremony conducted every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk to mark the formal conclusion of Republic Day festivities. The ceremony is graced by the President. The lowering of flags at dusk against the backdrop of the setting sun is followed by lighting up of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House in unison. (ANI)

