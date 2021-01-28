No risk would be taken to turn Haridwar into Wuhan: Uttarakhand CM

The Uttarakhand government will not take any risk during the COVID-19 pandemic that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan, said Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, ahead of the grand Kumbh Mela. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of India has released a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the Kumbh Mela.

According to the SOPs, the authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela. The state government will coordinate with other states in this regard. The central government has asked devotees to maintain a social distance of at least six feet to combat COVID-19. It has also directed the authorities to impose heavy penalties on people not adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

The officials present at the parking facilities at the gathering site will provide face masks to visitors at prescribed government rates. The 'Maha Kumbh Mela. is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. The mega religious event will conclude on April 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)