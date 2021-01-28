Left Menu

Gamba ‘deeply concerned’ over COVID impact on children caught in conflict

Child rights must be considered in measures designed to contain coronavirus spread, the UN’s advocate for boys and girls caught in armed conflict said on Wednesday in an appeal to Member States.

UN News | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:08 IST
Gamba ‘deeply concerned’ over COVID impact on children caught in conflict

Special Representative Virginia Gamba presented her latest report to the UN Human Rights Council, which shows COVID-19 response has made these children more vulnerable to grave violations.

Their rights to education and health, and access to justice, social services and humanitarian aid, have also been restricted.

“I am deeply concerned about the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children affected by armed conflict”, she said, urging countries to ensure that child protection services can continue during the crisis.

No military use of schools

Ms. Gamba also stressed the need for warring parties to respect schools and health facilities, and the people who work in them.

“The military use of schools can never be justified, including when buildings are temporarily closed due to lockdowns, particularly in countries with fragile education systems where education is a scarce commodity”, she emphasized.

The report further revealed that although children are disproportionately affected by conflict, they are sidelined in transitional justice processes.

This is occurring even though the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most ratified human rights treaty in history, includes an Optional Protocol (OPAC) to protect boys and girls from recruitment and use in hostilities.

Grave violations are preventable

Ms. Gamba said children must be included in transitional justice processes as their participation is critical to breaking intergenerational cycles of violence and preventing future violations.

“Grave violations of children’s rights are not inevitable by-products of war: they are preventable”, she added.

“I call upon Member States that have not done so, to become a party to the OPAC and to enact national legislation and policies to prohibit and criminalize the recruitment and use of children by armed forces and armed groups.”

The UN Special Representatives also urged all parties to conflict to endorse the Secretary-General's appeal for a global ceasefire during the pandemic.

“As the vulnerability of boys and girls living amidst hostilities is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, processes such as ceasefires, peace negotiations, and security sector reform are opportunities to protect children,” she said.

Action and engagement

Her report also showcased progress to end and prevent grave violations against children.

Key achievements in 2020 included a Child Protection Code in the Central African Republic which criminalizes recruitment and upholds that children associated with armed groups are to be considered as victims. In Myanmar, the UN signed a Joint Action Plan with the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army, marking a first for armed groups in the country.

Ongoing UN engagement, supported by the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, also led to the release of children by parties to conflict in Myanmar and in other countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

My boy's first flight: Hardik shares photo with son Agastya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has in recent times been busy doing daddy duty and on Thursday he once again took to social media to share one such moment with son Agastya. Hardik took to Twitter and shared a picture wherein he can be seen ...

FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse

FIFA is unveiling a program to educate its member associations worldwide about how to properly handle player harassment and abuse.The program, announced Wednesday, is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 201...

New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies

President Joe Biden is set to take his first steps to reverse Trump administration health care policies. The White House said Biden plans on Thursday to sign orders on a range of issues including getting more Americans covered and removing ...

Looking to make the most of T20I series against SA, says Javeria Khan

Pakistan womens cricket team will face South Africa in a three-match T20I series, which will be played at Durbans Kingsmead Cricket Stadium from Friday. This will be the national sides first international T20I format assignment since the IC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021