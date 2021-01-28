China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

China's National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.

A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released on the NHC website on Thursday, both men also exchanged views on the prevention and response assessment of infectious diseases.

