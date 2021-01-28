China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigationReuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:10 IST
China's National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.
A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement released on the NHC website on Thursday, both men also exchanged views on the prevention and response assessment of infectious diseases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Tedros
- National Health Commission
- World Health Organization
ALSO READ
New Brazil data shows disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine
China reports 115 new coronavirus cases, biggest increase in five months
China sees biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months
China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?
Senior intelligence official raises concern over China, Russia targeting COVID-19 vaccine supply chain