Left Menu

China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:10 IST
China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.

A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released on the NHC website on Thursday, both men also exchanged views on the prevention and response assessment of infectious diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. goal to end child labour by 2025 deemed impractical, out of touch

By Emeline Wuilbercq Jan 28 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A goal to stamp out child labour by 2025 is out of touch with global realities and could push many working children into worse poverty and marginalisation, a group of academics said t...

Maintaining success ratio matters for effective digital ecosystem, says Abhishek Kalia

New Delhi India, January 28 ANIThePRTree Abhishek Kalia, a serial entrepreneur and digital marketer, believes that there is always a specific formula for growth. Following the best strategies present, one can bring a lot of innovations to I...

CM inaugurates creche at Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat

To cater to the needs ofworking mothers at civil secretariat here, the ArunachalPradesh government has established a creche with allfacilities to accommodate children on all working days.Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the crche onTh...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 199 fresh cases; positivity rate 0.34 pc

Delhi recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the seventh time the daily incidences count stood below the 200-mark in January, even as the positivity rate stayed much below 0.50 per cent.These new cases came out of the 57,993 tests c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021