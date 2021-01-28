Denmark may extend coronavirus restrictions to Feb 28 - newspaper

Denmark might extend its current coronavirus restrictions by three weeks to Feb. 28 in order to curb the spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant first registered in Britain, tabloid newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported on Thursday.

The prime minister's office has called a news conference on the status of the coronavirus epidemic for 1700 GMT on Thursday.

