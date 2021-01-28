UK police arrest man after suspicious package sent to COVID vaccine factory

UK police arrest man after suspicious package sent to COVID vaccine factoryReuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:47 IST
British police detained a man on Thursday after a suspicious package was sent to Wockhardt UK, one of AstraZeneca's supply partners involved in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine.
"A 53-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested on suspicion of sending the package and remains in custody as enquiries continue," Kent Police said after the package was found on Wednesday at the factory in North Wales.
"There is no evidence to suggest there is an ongoing threat."
