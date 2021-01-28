Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL114 2NDLD PM In 2020 India showed ability to meet all challenges, be it from coronavirus or at borders: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India last year showed it is capable of taking all steps to meet challenges, be it from the coronavirus or at its borders.

DEL128 OPPN-PREZ-2NDLD ADDRESS 18 opposition parties to boycott president's address to Parliament New Delhi: A day before the start of the Budget session of Parliament, as many as 18 opposition parties, led by the Congress, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the TMC, decided on Thursday to boycott the president's address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

DEL135 FARMERS-GHAZIABAD-LD VACATE Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site by Thursday midnight even as union leader Rakesh Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir. DEL91 WEF-PM Many more COVID-19 vaccines will be made available from India: PM New Delhi: India will soon make available many more COVID-19 vaccines to other countries after two Made-In-India jabs have already been introduced to the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while emphasising the country's global responsibility in fighting the pandemic.

DEL124 SHAH-HOSPITAL-2NDLD VISIT HM Amit Shah visits hospital to enquire about health of cops injured in R-Day violence New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday visited two hospitals here to enquire about the health of the policemen injured in the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day, officials said.

DEL113 DL-FARMERS-SPECIAL CELL Special Cell to investigate 'conspiracy, criminal designs' behind violence on R-Day: Delhi Police New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell will investigate the ''conspiracy'' and ''criminal designs'' behind the violence during the farmers' tractor parade on January 26, officials said on Thursday.

DEL126 MEA-INDIA-VACCINE-GIFT India gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to several countries: MEA New Delhi: India has gifted over 55 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries and several of those in its extended neighbourhood, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

CAL20 WB-MAMATA-BJP BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis: Mamata Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called upon the Hindi-speaking populace of West Bengal to support her in the assembly elections in the state.

DEL129 MOE-BOARD-EXAMS Datesheet for class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be announced on February 2: Pokhriyal New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the datesheet for the upcoming class 10 and 12 board exam on February 2, said Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD15 SC-TABLIGHI-LD MEDIA SC says control important over TV programmes having 'instigating effect', like 'lathis' to cops New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said control over TV programmes having “instigating effect” is as important as providing ''lathis'' to policemen for law and order, and slammed the Centre for ''doing nothing'' to curb such shows.

LGD13 SC-LD NDTV SC asks NDTV promoters to give info on shares, market value on Friday New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to give a statement on shares indicating the current market value which they would like to deposit as security with market regulator Sebi under the order of the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT).

BOM14 MP-HC-2ND LD COMEDIAN HC denies bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, talks about fundamental duties Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui who is accused of passing ''indecent'' remarks about Hindu deities during a show, and noted that to ''promote harmony'' is one of the constitutional duties.

FOREIGN FGN36 PAK-3RDLD PEARL Pak SC orders release of prime suspect in Daniel Pearl murder Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed appeals against the acquittal of British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the sensational kidnapping and murder of Daniel Pearl in 2002 and ordered his release, a judgement denounced by the American journalist's family as ''a complete travesty of justice.'' FGN38 IMF-INDIA India needs bold, multifaceted policy response to secure robust economic recovery: IMF Washington: India must ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic is well contained and the distribution and rollout of vaccines are well managed if it wants to achieve a double-digit growth rate for the next fiscal year, the IMF said on Thursday, insisting that securing a robust and sustained economic recovery will require a bold and multifaceted policy response.

FGN27 CHINA-UNSC-INDIA China for 'package solution' for UNSC permanent membership reforms Beijing: China, which has been blocking India’s efforts to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has called for evolving a “package solution” acceptable to all UN members to reform the top global governing body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)