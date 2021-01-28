Left Menu

Modi holds talks with Abu Dhabi crown prince

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and the UAE had not halted even during the health crisis.

In a telephone conversation, the PMO said in a statement on Thursday, the two leaders agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post-COVID-19 world.

In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links. ''Prime Minister expressed his special appreciation for the personal attention and care that His Highness has always shown for the well-being of the expatriate Indian community in UAE,'' it added.

The crown prince is also the deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces.

The two leaders shared their confidence that the COVID-19 crisis would soon be overcome, and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.

Earlier in the day, Modi had hailed India's growing ties with countries in the Middle East and had in this context noted that India-bound Rafale fighter aircraft were recently refuelled midair in the UAE and countries like Greece and Saudi Arabia had also helped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

