Youth arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Police on Thursday arrested ayouth for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girlin a remote village in Odisha's Balasore district, an officersaid.

A youth from Arjunpur village under Khaira policestation limit was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl.

The minor was rescued by local villagers when she screamed forhelp, the officer said.

The youth allegedly took the girl to a nearby lonelyplace offering her some chocolate and tried to rape her. Thegirl was rescued from the place and admitted to Khairahospital, police said.

The victim's family members have lodged a writtencomplaint in the police station.

Khaira police station Inspector-in-Charge SubratBehera said the culprit has been arrested and investigationstarted.

