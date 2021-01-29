U.N. chief Guterres hopes for 'reset' in U.S., China relations

U.N. chief Guterres hopes for 'reset' in U.S., China relationsReuters | New York | Updated: 29-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 00:22 IST
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday he hoped there would be a "reset" in relations between the United States and China, acknowledging that while the countries had "different views" on human rights, they should work together on climate action.
