Biden to issue executive orders on immigration next week-White House

Biden to issue executive orders on immigration next week-White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 01:38 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will issue executive orders on immigration next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
Reuters reported earlier this week that the directives had been planned for Friday, but had been delayed.
