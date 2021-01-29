Left Menu

Heavy security deployment at Tikri, Singhu borders as more farmers join protest

Additional security forces have been deployed at the Singhu and Tikri borders in order to maintain the law and situation as farmers continue with their agitation against three Central farm laws on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 10:38 IST
Heavy security deployment at Tikri, Singhu borders as more farmers join protest
Heavy police presence continues at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). Image Credit: ANI

Additional security forces have been deployed at the Singhu and Tikri borders in order to maintain the law and situation as farmers continue with their agitation against three Central farm laws on Friday. Amid more and more farmers joining the protest against agriculture laws after Rakesh Tikait made a series of 'emotional statements' on Thursday, security was heightened at the Singhu and Tikri borders (latter in the picture below).

The Ghaziabad District Administration also ordered anti-farm laws protestors at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area on Thursday. Police have increased security at the Delhi borders Protesting farmers have said that they will go back to their homes only if their demands are met.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was issued a notice by the Delhi Police on Thursday, asking him to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26. Tikait instead asked the government to take action on those who lathi-charged farmers on Republic Day. While crying in front of the media, he said "I will commit suicide if the laws are not repealed. We will not vacate the protest sites."

The emotional appeal of the BKU spokesperson triggered more and more farmers to join the protest overnight at the Ghazipur border. As a result, security was heightened at other Delhi borders as well, including Singhu and Tikri, to avoid any unwarranted situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JK Paper shares reverse early losses; close over 1 pc higher

Shares of JK PaperLtd on Thursday reversed all its early losses and closed over 1 per cent higher.The companys stock which opened the day on a lower note and declined 7.36 per cent to Rs 117 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 128...

Indian women's hockey team lose 0-2 to Argentina

Argentina comfortably beat Indian women 2-0 to register their second successive victory in the hockey series having won a thrilling opening game couple of days back.Indian women lost their first match by 2-3 margin against the hosts. On the...

Democrats to 'act big' on USD 1.9T aid; GOP wants plan split

Democrats in Congress and the White House have rejected a Republican pitch to split President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan into smaller chunks, with lawmakers appearing primed to muscle the sweeping economic and virus ai...

ANA posts Q3 operating loss of $779 mln on virus-related travel curbs

ANA Holdings, Japans biggest airline, on Friday posted a third-quarter operating loss of 81.4 billion yen 779.10 million, compared with a 40.7 billion yen profit a year ago, as fresh coronavirus travel restrictions sapped demand for flights...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021