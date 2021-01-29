Left Menu

Extra forces deployed at LAC to protect India's sovereignty, says President Kovind

While condoling the supreme sacrifice of 20 jawans in a clash at the Galwan Valley, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that extra forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the protection of India's sovereignty.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:38 IST
Extra forces deployed at LAC to protect India's sovereignty, says President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind addressing Parliament on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

While condoling the supreme sacrifice of 20 jawans in a clash at the Galwan Valley, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that extra forces have been deployed at Line of Actual Control (LAC) for the protection of India's sovereignty. During his address to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament, Kovind said that the central government is committed to protecting the country's interests.

"20 jawans made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan valley in June 2020. Every citizen is grateful to these martyrs. My government is committed to the protection of the interests of the nation. Extra forces have been deployed at LAC for the protection of India's sovereignty," Kovind said. India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, following aggressive actions by the Chinese army. Twenty Indian soldiers had laid down their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan Valley in June last year.

Kovind further said that for the first time, the central government has allowed the appointment of women in the Fighter stream of the Indian Air Force and the Military Police for the first time. The first part of the ongoing budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar expresses grief over passing away of economist Shaibal Gupta

By Nitish Kumar Expresses Grief Over Passing Away Of Economist Shaibal Gupta Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the death of economist Shaibal Gupta on Friday and said that his absence will always be felt.In a tw...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row

European stocks and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday and the safe-haven dollar looked set for a weekly gain as a Wall Street battle between hedge funds and retail investors and a row in Europe over COVID-19 vaccine supply cooled risk appet...

Fugitive Pakistani militant killed by bomb in Afghanistan

A fugitive militant leader from Pakistan who carried a USD 3 million US bounty for alleged terrorist activities was killed by a roadside bomb in neighbouring Afghanistan along with two associates, an Afghan official said Friday.The commande...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as its first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its five-yearly congress.The new cases, including one i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021