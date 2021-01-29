Maha: Two booked for assaulting traffic cop in Bhiwandi

The police have filed an FIRagainst two persons for allegedly abusing and manhandling atraffic constable in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, an official said on Friday.

A case under sections 353 (assaulting a publicservant) and other relevant provisions of the IPC have beenregistered against Sunil alias Mohammed (35) and Sofia AshrafShaikh (42) at Kongaon police station, deputy commissioner ofpolice - Traffic Balasaheb Patil said.

According to the police, the traffic constable wastravelling on his two-wheeler on Kalyan-Bhiwandi road, whenthe accused's car came from the opposite direction in a highspeed.

The constable's hand hit the side mirror of the car,which broke and fell, following which he approached thevehicle to enquire about the rash driving, the official said.

When the constable took a picture of the offendingvehicle and asked the accused to pull over by the side of theroad, the woman abused and manhandled him, he said.

The complainant sustained scratches and bruises in theassault, the official said, adding that no arrests have beenmade so far.

