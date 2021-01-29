In past few years, India has accomplished tasks once considered extremely difficult to achieve: Prez

Left Menu

In the past few years, India has accomplished many tasks which were once considered extremely difficult to achieve, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday, citing the abrogation of Article 370 provisions related to Jammu and Kashmir and the enactment of the citizenship amendment law.We have to achieve new goals with the same strength of collective unity we displayed last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:28 IST
In the past few years, India has accomplished many tasks which were once considered extremely difficult to achieve, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday, citing the abrogation of Article 370 provisions related to Jammu and Kashmir and the enactment of the citizenship amendment law.

''We have to achieve new goals with the same strength of collective unity we displayed last year. In the past few years, India has accomplished many tasks which were once considered extremely difficult to achieve,'' he said in his address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

After the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been empowered with new entitlements, he said. The provisions that accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were scraped in August 2019.

The country, President Kovind said, has started benefitting from the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff. The post was created in December, 2019 and General Bipin Rawat is the first CDS.

Participation of women in the armed forces is increasing, he noted in his address.

The Citizenship Amendment Act has been passed by Parliament, he noted.

The President also referred to the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. ''Construction of a grand Ram Mandir has commenced after the Supreme Court judgement,'' he said.

He also said that India has registered a record improvement in the 'ease of doing business' ranking. Now, special emphasis is being laid on reducing compliance burden.

India has moved up from 65 to 34 position in the World Tourism Index ranking, the President observed.

Direct Benefit Transfer, which was being disregarded earlier, has facilitated funds transfer of more than Rs 13,00,000 crore to beneficiaries during the last six years, he said.

The Narendra Modi dispensation has been in power since 2014.

''Once we had only two factories manufacturing mobiles, whereas today India is the second largest manufacturer of mobiles,'' the President told the lawmakers in his address.

He also said that today, lakhs of middle class citizens are benefiting from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act.

''During this period, not only were new laws passed, but more than 1,500 archaic and irrelevant laws were also repealed,'' he pointed out.

The government has been pushing for scrapping old laws which clog the statute books.

