R-Day Parade: Jat Regimental Centre, Delhi Police adjudged best marching contingents

The Jat Regimental Centre Marching Contingent was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three services during this year's Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Defence said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:49 IST
Indian army's jat regiment marches as they take part in the 72nd republic day parade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jat Regimental Centre Marching Contingent was adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three services during this year's Republic Day parade, the Ministry of Defence said. The Delhi Police Marching Contingent was chosen as the best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other auxiliary forces.

"They have been adjudged on the basis of the assessment of the panels of judges and the results of the competitive presentation of the contingents," the Ministry said in a release. Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from three services, marching contingents from CAPFs and other Auxiliary Forces, and tableaux from various states and Union Territories (UTs), Central Ministries, their departments, and from CAPFs and other auxiliary forces, along with the performances of school children, it said.

Among the tableaux of states and UTs, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, and Uttarakhand were chosen first, second and third respectively. Department of Biotechnology was chosen as the best tableau among the Central Ministries, their departments, CAPFs, and other auxiliary forces. A special prize was also given to the tableau of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The combined performance of Mount Abu Public School and Vidya Bharti School was adjudged best school performance, while the consolation prize went to Delhi Tamil Education Association Schools. (ANI)

