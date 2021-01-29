Left Menu

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:01 IST
Maha to buy 4,500 GPS-enabled vehicles for emergency response

The Maharashtra governmenthas decided to procure 4,500 GPS-enabled vehicles to implementthe 112 emergency response helpline, state Home Minister AnilDeshmukh said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference here, the minister saidthe 112 helpline number will be operational in the next threeto four months.

At least 2,000 GPS-enabled four-wheelers and 2,500two-wheelers will be procured to strengthen this helpline, hesaid.

Speaking about withdrawing offences related to Marathareservation and during the pandemic, the minister said, ''Wewill withdraw political and social offences registered between2014-2019, which are not serious.'' Nearly 4 lakh offences were registered across thestate during the pandemic. The government will also withdrawsome non-serious offences of this period, he said.

