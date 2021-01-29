Woman trying to smuggle 4315.92-gram gold from Bangladesh to India apprehended by BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended an Indian national along with 4315.92 grams of gold while she was trying to smuggle it from Bangladesh to India through the border. The apprehended female was identified as Arti Mondal (52), who hails from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

"On dated January 28, 2021, at about 1220 hrs, on real time intelligence input, the troops of the Border Out Post Angrail, 158 Battalion, started a search operation in the jungle area which was approx. 200 meter away from BOP Angrail. At about 1230 hrs during the operation special patrolling/searching party observed one suspected woman who was coming from village Bawanpali via jungle/cultivated area towards Angrail Bazar," read the release by BSF. "As she tried to cross Gopalpur Bongaon Road towards India side, a special patrolling party intercepted her. The apprehended woman was brought to nearby civil house for further searching and questioning. After searching of suspected civil by BSF Mahila/ Constable, 37 Nos yellow-coloured metallic biscuits believed to be gold (10 tola each) were recovered from her possession. Immediately incident was brought in the knowledge of DRI Kolkata," it said.

The woman was apprehended from Border Out Post Angrail, 158 Battalion, under North 24 Paraganas. On questioning, she revealed his involvement in smuggling activities of gold as a carrier.

"She further revealed that this gold was received by Palash Mondal s/o Bipin Mondal residence of Angrail from MD Nasiruddin Biswas s/o Budha Moral Biswas residence of Putkhali (Bangladesh) near the bank of Ichhamati river, which was further handed over to her in the nearby cultivated field in between International Boundary and line of domination of BSF," read the release. "After receiving a consignment from Palash Mondal, it was required to be delivered at his home. But she was apprehended by the Patrolling party of BOP Angrail while she was crossing the line of domination of BSF from Bangladesh side to India side near BOP Angrail. She also revealed that she is doing this work for the last three months and she has done this work 2 times before," it said. (ANI)

