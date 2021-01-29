Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST
CISF puts on alert its units guarding airports, Metro, govt buildings after blast in Delhi

The CISF which guards civil airports, vital nuclear and aerospace installations, Delhi Metro and central government buildings has put on alert all its units across the country after a minor IED blast outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital on Friday evening, official sources said.

The paramilitary force has directed its personnel to enhance vigil at the 63 civil airports and the Delhi Metro under its cover, besides vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) units that guard various government buildings in the national capital have been asked to maintain a ''high level of alert'', they said.

A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

The CISF with a strength of about 1.62 lakh personnel is designated as the national civil aviation security force.

