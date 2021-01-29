Left Menu

Maha: Man killed in incident of road rage in Nagpur city

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:36 IST
Maha: Man killed in incident of road rage in Nagpur city

A 26-year-old man was killed by ateenaged biker in an incident of road rage in Kalamna area ofMaharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon on OldKamptee Road, where the accused's motorcycle brushed past thevictim Karan Ashok Verma, a resident of Ganesh Nagar, seniorinspector Vishwanath Chavan of Kalamna police station said.

This led to a heated exchange between the two,following which the accused pulled out a sharp weapon andstabbed the victim, the official said.

Verma was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed tohis injuries in early hours of the day, he said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered againstthe accused, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

