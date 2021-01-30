Left Menu

No prison sentence for ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty in Russia probe fallout

Judge James Boasberg ordered Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, to serve one year's probation and 400 hours of community service. Special Counsel John Durham had sought up to six months in prison, suggesting Clinesmith acted out of "political or personal bias" against Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:03 IST
No prison sentence for ex-FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty in Russia probe fallout

A U.S. judge on Friday declined to impose a prison sentence for a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document during the agency's investigation of contacts between former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. Judge James Boasberg ordered Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email used to justify a government wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, to serve one year's probation and 400 hours of community service.

Special Counsel John Durham had sought up to six months in prison, suggesting Clinesmith acted out of "political or personal bias" against Trump. Defense lawyers asked the judge for no prison time, saying his action was a mistake. They noted that he and his wife are expecting their first child in March. Boasberg said an extensive investigation by the Justice Department's internal watchdog found that Clinesmith had not acted with any political bias. The judge said he saw "no reason to disagree with that."

A previous investigation by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that Page had communicated with Russian contacts while advising Trump's campaign. That investigation did not prove that Page worked with the Kremlin as it sought to influence the outcome of the election but said his activities "were not fully explained." Trump called the Mueller investigation a "witch hunt" and sought to portray the 2016 FBI investigation as part of a scheme to harm him politically.

At Friday's hearing, Page said he had "no desire to see (Clinesmith) suffer." Former Attorney General Bill Barr tapped Durham in 2019 to investigate the U.S. officials who probed the Trump-Russia contacts. The case against Clinesmith so far is the only charge to come out of Durham's investigation.

In his guilty plea, Clinesmith admitted he inserted words into an email to make it appear falsely that Page had not been a past "operational contact" for the CIA. Clinesmith's lawyers argued that their client believed that Page had been a "subsource" rather than "source" for the CIA.

Clinesmith "genuinely believed he was conveying accurate information," they wrote in a court filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

British Airways to trial mobile health passport on some flights

Novartis to help Pfizer-Biontech produce COVID-19 vaccine

WRAPUP 1-Traders return to GameStop plays as brokerages ease restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's request for looser bail terms

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to loosen the bail terms set during her release from jail in 2018 has been rejected, a Canadian judge ruled on Friday, as she fights a U.S. extradition case. Meng is facing charges of ban...

Canadian airlines to cancel Mexico, Caribbean flights amid vaccine shortfall

Canadas major airlines have agreed to suspend all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for three months starting on Sunday as the countrys COVID-19 vaccine rollout suffered another setback, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. All a...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia – EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck northwest of Australia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said on Friday.The quake occurred at a depth of 94 km, the EMSC added. ...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs

U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as investors gauged the efficacy data of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors contributed to volatility. Johnson Johnson fell ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021