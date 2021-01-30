Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 12:04 IST
Mamata pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rddeath anniversary on Saturday.

She said that the Father of the Nation's ideals of non-violence and communal harmony will guide the nation towards prosperity.

''The unity we desire will last only if we cultivate yielding and charitable disposition towards one another.

Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. May his ideals of non-violence and communal harmony guide our nation towards prosperity,'' she tweeted.

