Left Menu

NSG being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) has been roped in by the centre to examine characteristics of the explosives used in the explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 14:16 IST
NSG being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) has been roped in by the centre to examine characteristics of the explosives used in the explosion that took place near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi on Friday evening. "The team of NSG is being deputed to examine characteristics of explosives used in the explosion near the Israel Embassy in New Delhi. The team will be visiting the spot soon," a senior NSG official told ANI.

NSG's National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) collects, collates, analyses and evaluates all terrorist bombing activities reported in India and abroad. It also disseminates relevant information to concerned law enforcement agencies, as required. It also compiles and disseminates periodic statistical data and analytical information on terrorist bombing activities and carries out limited research and innovation in the field of bomb disposal. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has stepped up security and put up advisories after a low-intensity explosion that took place near the Embassy of Israel on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital on Friday evening.

No injuries were reported in the explosion. Windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy were found damaged. Delhi police crime investigation team on Saturday morning visited the incident spot and collected samples.

According to sources in Delhi Police, the miscreants who placed the Improvised explosive device (IED) checked the entire area, before placing it near the Embassy. A letter enclosed in a white envelope, addressing Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka is among the significant findings of the explosion in the national capital on Friday evening.

"White envelope recovered from the spot has handwritten text on it addressing to top Israel embassy official. The envelope was new and investigators are suspecting that it was purchased few hours before the blast from a nearby shop," a source said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured the Israeli Foreign Minister of "fullest protection" to their diplomats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

TN Governor, CM pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday paid floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach Chennai. Deputy Chie...

BBL: Why on earth aren't all competitions using DRS, asks Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday said that he fails to understand why every cricket tournament still does not use Decision Review System DRS to eradicate howlers. Stokes comment came as Mitchell Marsh got a horrendous decision fro...

Adampur in Punjab shivers at 0.5 deg C

A cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.Adampur in Punjab shivered at 0.5 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala experience...

Pakistan extends travel restrictions on six countries including UK till Feb 28

Pakistan has extended the travel restrictions on several countries, including the UK, till February 28 to contain the spread of the deadly variant of the coronavirus amidst a second wave of infections, authorities said.The Pakistan Civil Av...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021