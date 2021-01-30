Two boys charred to death as bike catches fire in accident

Two teenaged boys were charred todeath when their motorcycle caught fire after colliding with aspeeding pick-up vehicle in Maharashtra's Amravati district,police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Paratwada under Aasegaonpolice station, when a motorcycle ridden by Sarthak Vaidya(17) and Nivrutti Salav (15) collided with a pick-up vehicleon Friday evening, an official said.

Due to the impact of the collision, the pick-upvehicle pushed the bike along for around 20 to 30 metre, andthe resultant friction on the road, triggered a blast in thepetrol tank of the two-wheeler, he said.

The duo was engulfed in flames and died on the spot,the official said.

Residents of Talani village, Sarthak was a Class 10student and Nivrutti was studying in Class 8, he said.

Locals who witnessed the fire tried to douse theflames with the help of water, but the boys could not besaved, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC andMotor Vehicles Act has been registered at Aasegaon policestation against the driver of the pick-up vehicle and furtherprobe is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)