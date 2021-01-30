Mock polling conducted in Erode

Mock polling was held here on Saturday in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Following the instructions of the Election Commission,4,729 electronic voting machines (EVMs), 3,646 control units and 3938 VVPAT were kept here.

District Collector C Kathiravan, inaugurated the mock polls and all recognized political parties participated init.

