Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV says

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV saysReuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:59 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it had destroyed in Yemeni airspace a drone armed with explosives that was launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi group towards the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
