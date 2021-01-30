Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden drone fired by Yemen's Houthis, state TV says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 22:59 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it had destroyed in Yemeni airspace a drone armed with explosives that was launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi group towards the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported.

