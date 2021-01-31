12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida (UP), Jan 30 (UP) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.

Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

''The girl was visiting her maternal relatives. Her 'maami' took her to a farmland with wrong intentions and handed over the girl to the man who is known to her. Soon after, she fled the spot,'' she said.

''This man assaulted and raped the girl. Later, he threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the incident to anyone,'' she added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dankaur police station, Shukla said.

Police teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of the two accused at the earliest, she said.

