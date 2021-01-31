Left Menu

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida UP, Jan 30 UP A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy Commissioner of Police Women and Child Safety Vrinda Shukla said.The girl was visiting her maternal relatives.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-01-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 00:27 IST
12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida (UP), Jan 30 (UP) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.

Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

''The girl was visiting her maternal relatives. Her 'maami' took her to a farmland with wrong intentions and handed over the girl to the man who is known to her. Soon after, she fled the spot,'' she said.

''This man assaulted and raped the girl. Later, he threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the incident to anyone,'' she added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dankaur police station, Shukla said.

Police teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of the two accused at the earliest, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Trump donor funded rally that preceded U.S. Capitol riot - WSJ

An heiress to the Publix Super Markets chain donated about 300,000 to fund a rally that preceded the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol this month by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday...

Kafeel Khan, 80 others included in list of history-sheeters in UP's Gorakhpur

Dr Kafeel Khan and 80 others have been included in the list of history-sheeters in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh and they will be on the radar of police, officials said on Saturday.History-sheets have been opened against the 81 people...

20 kg of explosives seized in Jharkhand

Security forces onSaturday recovered 20 kg of explosives from the side of a roadin Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said.It is suspected that Naxalites have kept theexplosives at a spot under Bhelwaghati police station areatargeting se...

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

Noida UP, Jan 30 UP A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021