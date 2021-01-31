UK PM's fiancee has new job at animal charity-Telegraph

UK PM's fiancee has new job at animal charity-TelegraphReuters | London | Updated: 31-01-2021 04:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 04:06 IST
Carrie Symonds, the fiancee of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been hired as head of communications for animal rewilding charity the Aspinall Foundation, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Symonds, 32, is a conservationist who has in the past campaigned on animal welfare issues, such as urging retailers to stop selling coconut products that use monkey labour in production.
She gave birth to a son, Wilfred, in May 2020.
