PM Modi urges people to write about freedom fighters to mark 75 years of independence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year. The Prime Minister said that such writings will be the ideal tribute to the freedom fighters to mark India's 75th Independence Day.

"I call upon all the countrymen and especially our young friends, to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with it and write books about tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas. Now that India is going to celebrate 75 years of its independence, your writings will be an ideal tribute to the heroes of the freedom movement," said PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio programme. PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 73rd episode of the programme and first episode of the year 2021. In the previous episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he had appealed to the people of India to use more local products in their day to day life and aim to make the country free from plastic.

