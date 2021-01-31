Russian police detain more than 500 people at protests backing Kremlin critic Navalny - monitoring group

Russian police detain more than 500 people at protests backing Kremlin critic Navalny - monitoring groupReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 14:39 IST
Russian police have so far detained an estimated 519 people at unauthorised rallies on Sunday across the country in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
Authorities said in advance that the rallies had not been authorised and would be broken up.
