Physical hearings in Thane courts from Feb 1

Physical hearings in Thane courts from Feb 1PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:10 IST
Courts in Thane and Palghar districts will begin physical hearings from February 1 according to an order by Principal District and Sessions Judge R M Joshi, an official said on Sunday.
As per the order, regular physical functioning will take place from 11 am to 2 pm and 2:45 pm to 5:45 pm after observing all precautions laid down by the Bombay High Court in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Thane District Courts Bar Association has also instructed its members that the bar room will function between 10:45 am and 6 pm, the official added.
