Physical hearings in Thane courts from Feb 1

Courts in Thane and Palghar districts will begin physical hearings from February 1 according to an order by Principal District and Sessions Judge R M Joshi, an official said on Sunday.

As per the order, regular physical functioning will take place from 11 am to 2 pm and 2:45 pm to 5:45 pm after observing all precautions laid down by the Bombay High Court in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Thane District Courts Bar Association has also instructed its members that the bar room will function between 10:45 am and 6 pm, the official added.

