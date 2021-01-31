Security tightened in Israeli-inhabited areas of Dharamshala: HP Police

The Himachal Pradesh police on Sunday beefed up security in and around Israeli-populated areas in Mcleodganj and Dharamkot area of upper Dharamshala, days after the IED blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi.

Dharamkot, a village near Mcleodganj is on alert due to Israeli tourists here, Kangra SSP Vimukt Ranjan said adding that Mcleodganj police station is on high alert following the incident.

We are sending our teams for patrolling in Dharamkot and Bhagsunag areas of upper Dharamshala due to movement of Israeli nationals in this region here, the SSP said.

Dharamkot village is known as a ''mini-Israel'' of Himachal Pradesh and sees large number of tourists coming to India from the West Asian country.

