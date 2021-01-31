Maha: Man electrocuted in freak accident while fishing

A 27-year-old man was killed in afreak incident while fishing in Khaparkheda area of Nagpur,police said on Sunday.

Rampawan Gautam and his friends, on Saturday evening,were trying to fish by attaching one end of a long wire to anoverhead electric supply line and dipping the other end intothe river, an official said.

He received an electric shock and was declared dead onarrival at a nearby hospital, the Khaparkheda police stationofficial added.

