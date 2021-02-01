Left Menu

Family robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint in MP's Indore

A gang of armed robbers looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-02-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 08:47 IST
Family robbed of cash, jewellery at gunpoint in MP's Indore
As many as four unidentified robbers looted gold and cash from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI

A gang of armed robbers looted cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday. The police informed that two persons got injured during the robbery, which took place in the Arodrum area.

Mahesh Chand Jain, Superintendent of police West, said that scientific evidence is being developed to solve the crime, which was captured in the CCTV camera. "They took around 70 grams of gold and some cash from the victim's house. They also injured two persons. Scientific evidence is being developed," said SP Mahesh Jain.

"The robbers entered around 3.30 am to 4 am. There were 7-8 of them. We were on the first floor but my parents were downstairs. They then thrashed my parents and also took everything at gunpoint," said Nikhil Chopra, the owner of the house. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect fled

A suspect left one person dead and another with minor injuries Sunday before fleeing a shooting scene at a northern Wisconsin mall, police said.Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 330 pm S...

Rajasthan: Class 6, 8 to reopen next week

The Rajasthan government has decided to reopen schools from Class 6 to 8 from next Monday with compliance of coronavirus-related guidelines.Along with this, colleges for first year and second year students, multiplex, theatre, cinema halls ...

Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday morning reached the Ministry of Finance in the North Block, ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. MoS Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur has also arrived...

FM leaves her residence for North Block ahead of presenting Union Budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman left her residence for North Block on Monday ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister scheduled to take ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021