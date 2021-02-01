EU Council head Michel condemns military's seizure of power in Myanmar

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday condemned the military's seizure of power in Myanmar and demanded that it release of all those it had detained in raids across the country.

"The outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored," Michel, who heads the body that represents the EU's 27 national leaders, wrote on his Twitter account.

Myanmar's military seized power on Monday in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

