Myanmar health minister says leaving post due to 'evolving situation'

Myanmar's health minister said on Monday he was leaving his post because of the "evolving situation" in the country, after the military seized power.

In a message on the health ministry's official Facebook page, Myint Htwe urged colleagues to continue to serve the population, especially with the coronavirus epidemic and vaccinations. He did not say whether his departure was voluntary or by force.

