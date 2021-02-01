Left Menu

ASEAN calls for "return to normalcy" in Myanmar after coup

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:19 IST
ASEAN calls for "return to normalcy" in Myanmar after coup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on Monday for Myanmar to pursue "dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy" after the military staged a coup against the government of Noble laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We reiterate that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community," the 10-member bloc said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EDITORS,

EDITORS, PTI is discontinuing from today, Feb. 1, 2021, the all India COVID-19 tally compiled with updated figures released by the respective StateUT authorities and released every night since April last.The PTI tally was made available in ...

SPG gets marginal increase in allocation in budget 2021-22

The Special Protection Group SPG, the elite commando force protecting the Prime Minister, has been allocated Rs 429.05 crore in the Union Budget presented on Monday, an increase of Rs 2.78 crore from the revised estimates for 2020-21. In th...

Budget: Cental varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions as well as strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP, are among the major ann...

Dept of Space allocated Rs 13,949 cr in budget, Rs 4,449 cr more than last year

After a steep cut last year, the Department of Space has been allocated Rs 13,949 crore in this Budget, of which Rs 8,228 crore have been earmarked for capital expenditure.Rs 700 crore has been allocated for the New Space India Limited NSIL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021