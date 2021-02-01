Myanmar's ruling military purges Suu Kyi govt, names 11 new ministerial posts

Myanmar's ruling junta on Monday announced a purge of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, removing 24 ministers and deputies and naming 11 replacements in its new administration after seizing power in a coup.

The announcement was made on the military-run Myawadday Television and included new appointments in the portfolios for finance, health, information, foreign affairs, defence, borders and interior. Suu Kyi and key officials were detained early on Monday.

Also Read: Myanmar: UN chief following developments ‘with great concern’

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)