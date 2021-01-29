Myanmar: UN chief following developments ‘with great concern’
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for restrain in Myanmar, amid reports of rising tensions over the outcome of last year’s general elections.UN News | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:56 IST
“The Secretary-General is following with great concern recent developments in Myanmar”, his spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.
Tensions have been rising following the outcomes of the November 2020 general elections, in which the Aung San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory.
According to media reports, other political parties disputed the results, alleging the polls were marred by irregularities. Media reports also said that earlier this week, a senior military official made a statement against the election results, which added to the tensions.
The new parliament is scheduled to convene on Monday.
‘Adhere to democratic norms’
In the statement, Mr. Guterres called on “all actors to desist from any form of incitement or provocation, demonstrate leadership, and to adhere to democratic norms and respecting the outcome of the 8 November general election.”
“All electoral disputes should be resolved through established legal mechanisms”, he added.
The Secretary-General also reaffirmed the support of the United Nations to the people and Government of Myanmar “in their pursuit of peace, inclusive sustainable development, humanitarian action, human rights and rule of law.”
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- Myanmar
- António Guterres
- Guterres
- Aung San Suu Kyi
- National League
ALSO READ
IMF disburses SDR 258.4m to meet Myanmar's need arising from COVID-19
Myanmar records 2,926 COVID-19 deaths
ITBP training police officers for United Nations deployments at Delhi camp
Myanmar confirms 491 COVID-19 infections, 16 deaths in 24 hours
FROM THE FIELD: The Myanmar child workers risking their lives for stones