Left Menu

French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:19 IST
French ski lifts to stay closed throughout February - govt

French ski lifts will remain closed throughout the February school holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the mountain resorts will have lost most of their 2020/2021 tourist season, the government told the industry on Monday.

Prime Minister Jean Castex told operators during a meeting they would receive financial compensation.

French ski resorts can welcome tourists but the lifts have not been allowed to open since the start of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

Frances main COVID-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday and the countrys ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.President Emmanuel Ma...

Mexico investigates possible involvement of officials in killings of suspected migrants

Mexico is investigating whether any officials were involved in the suspected massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas after a truck reportedly seized by immigration authorities before the killings was found at the scene...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising 1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021