Two killed in Valanchery road mishap

Two persons were killedwhen their truck overturned at Vattappara hills in nearbyValancherry early on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were from Tamil Nadu.

The truck, carrying steel from Bengaluru, was heading toKochi when the accident occurred, they said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiatinga sharp curve and it overturned.

