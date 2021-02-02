Left Menu

Two killed in Valanchery road mishap

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:01 IST
Two killed in Valanchery road mishap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were killedwhen their truck overturned at Vattappara hills in nearbyValancherry early on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were from Tamil Nadu.

The truck, carrying steel from Bengaluru, was heading toKochi when the accident occurred, they said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiatinga sharp curve and it overturned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UGC-NET exam for JRF, Assistant Professor from May 2

The National Testing Agency will conduct the next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May 2021, said Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. National Testing Ag...

Turkey's teachers to get vaccines ahead of March 1 re-opening

Teachers in Turkey will get COVID-19 vaccinations in February as they prepare for a nationwide gradual re-opening of schools as of March 1, Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Tuesday. President Tayyip Erdogan announced the re-opening on...

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy: Official.

Ministry of Home Affairs hands over to NIA probe into blast near Israel Embassy Official....

India urges citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Myanmar

In view of a military coup in Myanmar, Indian Embassy in Yangon issued a notification on Tuesday, urging Indian citizens to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel. In view of the recent developments, all Indians Citizens are required...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021