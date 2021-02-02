Two killed in Valanchery road mishap

Two killed in Valanchery road mishapPTI | Malappuram | Updated: 02-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:01 IST
Two persons were killedwhen their truck overturned at Vattappara hills in nearbyValancherry early on Tuesday, police said.
The deceased were from Tamil Nadu.
The truck, carrying steel from Bengaluru, was heading toKochi when the accident occurred, they said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiatinga sharp curve and it overturned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- Vattappara
- toKochi
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu (34.9 pc), Puducherry (34.6 pc), Punjab (27.9 pc) have less than 40 pc vaccination coverage, need to improve: Govt.
CMs of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand meet Shah
Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 8 wickets, Jharkhand prevail over Hyderabad in super over
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala top 5 states in terms of innovation: Niti Aayog's 2nd Innovation Index.
Niti Innovation Index: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in innovation