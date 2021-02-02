Left Menu

Philippine foreign ministry says 'deep concern' over Myanmar, Suu Kyi safety

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 13:59 IST
Philippine foreign ministry says 'deep concern' over Myanmar, Suu Kyi safety
The Myanmar military declared a state of emergency in the country for one year, following the coup. Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines foreign ministry said on Tuesday it is following the situation in Myanmar "with deep concern" especially over the safety of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Its statement was stronger than remarks a day earlier by President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, who said events in Myanmar were "an internal matter that we will not meddle with".

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

