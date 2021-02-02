Philippine foreign ministry says 'deep concern' over Myanmar, Suu Kyi safety

The Philippines foreign ministry said on Tuesday it is following the situation in Myanmar "with deep concern" especially over the safety of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Its statement was stronger than remarks a day earlier by President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman, who said events in Myanmar were "an internal matter that we will not meddle with".

