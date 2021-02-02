Left Menu

Qureshi rejects Opposition's claim Pakistan stands 'diplomatically isolated'

In the region, he said, the government desired friendly ties with all its neighbours.He contended that Pakistans relations with Afghanistan had improved and Kabul had, along with the international community, started acknowledging Islamabads support for peace process.About India, Qureshi said, the government desired normal relations with it, but that couldnt move forward because of lack of reciprocation from the other side, the paper said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:09 IST
Qureshi rejects Opposition's claim Pakistan stands 'diplomatically isolated'
Representative image

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has rejected the Opposition's criticism of ''diplomatic isolation'' and called for forging bipartisan consensus on foreign policy issues, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Winding up a debate in the Senate on the foreign policy, Qureshi on Monday invited Opposition lawmakers for a briefing on external affairs and developing consensus on different issues related to it, Dawn reported.

''The foreign policy is linked to the state's interests,'' he said while cautioning against developing rival views on relations with the external world.

Qureshi rejected the Opposition's criticism of the country facing diplomatic isolation and said that it ''had not happened despite India's desires and efforts,'' the paper said.

He pointed to success at the UN Human Rights Council, to which Pakistan was re-elected in last October; UN Economic and Social Council, where Pakistan is currently holding the presidency; and the seven per cent growth in trade with Africa last year.

He, however, said that the government was aware of the ''challenges, pitfalls, and spoilers'' and had a plan for moving forward.

Qureshi said that the challenges in the foreign policy domain were not new and some were longstanding and preceded the current government.

The foreign minister said that there were important convergences with the new Biden administration in Washington on various aspects of the Afghan conflict, especially with regard to withdrawal of troops and reduction in violence.

He said that he had written a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, even before he spoke to him last week, in which he had emphasised the convergences. In the region, he said, the government desired friendly ties with all its neighbours.

He contended that Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan had improved and Kabul had, along with the international community, started acknowledging Islamabad's support for peace process.

About India, Qureshi said, the government desired normal relations with it, but that couldn't move forward because of lack of reciprocation from the other side, the paper said. The evergreen ties with China, he said, were further deepening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Ltd posts Rs 5,177 cr net profit in Q3

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,177 crore in the third quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 3,835 crore in the year-ago period.On a standalone basis, net profit for the December quarter sto...

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine shows over 91 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trial: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has shown 91.6 per cent efficacy in the phase 3 trial without any serious side effects, according to an interim analysis of data published in The Lancet journal on Tuesday.The findings are based on...

Mali gold production hits fresh high in 2020

Malis industrial gold production reached 65.2 tonnes in 2020, slightly higher than the previous years record production of 65.1 tonnes, mines ministry statistics showed on Tuesday. Production had been forecast at 59.7 tonnes but surpassed e...

340 people died cleaning sewers in last 5 years: MSJ&E

A total of 340 people have died while cleaning sewers in the last five years, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021