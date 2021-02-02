Left Menu

340 people died cleaning sewers in last 5 years: MSJ&E

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:14 IST
340 people died cleaning sewers in last 5 years: MSJ&E
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 340 people have died while cleaning sewers in the last five years, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale shared data on the number of such deaths reported by states and UTs in the last five years.

According to the data, the highest number of deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh at 52 followed by Tamil Nadu at 43, Delhi at 36, Maharashtra at 34 and Gujarat and Haryana each at 31.

Athawale said a national policy for mechanized sanitation ecosystem has been formulated in consultation with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation which envisages appointment of responsible sanitation authority in every district, setting up of sanitation (SRU) response unit in each municipality and 24x7 helpline to receive complaints regarding blockage of sewers and septic tanks among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Ltd posts Rs 5,177 cr net profit in Q3

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,177 crore in the third quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 3,835 crore in the year-ago period.On a standalone basis, net profit for the December quarter sto...

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine shows over 91 per cent efficacy in phase 3 trial: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 has shown 91.6 per cent efficacy in the phase 3 trial without any serious side effects, according to an interim analysis of data published in The Lancet journal on Tuesday.The findings are based on...

Mali gold production hits fresh high in 2020

Malis industrial gold production reached 65.2 tonnes in 2020, slightly higher than the previous years record production of 65.1 tonnes, mines ministry statistics showed on Tuesday. Production had been forecast at 59.7 tonnes but surpassed e...

340 people died cleaning sewers in last 5 years: MSJ&E

A total of 340 people have died while cleaning sewers in the last five years, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021