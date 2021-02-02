Left Menu

T-shirt latest source of tension in China-Canada ties

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:29 IST
T-shirt latest source of tension in China-Canada ties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China says it has lodged a formal complaint with Canada over T-shirts ordered by one of the country's Beijing Embassy staff that allegedly mocked China's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday that China called on Canada to "thoroughly investigate the incident and give China a clear explanation." The incident arose after a T-shirt maker posted on the Chinese internet that a staff member from the Canadian Embassy had ordered T-shirts with a bat print. That appeared to reference allegations that the virus developed in China from bats and then spread to humans in the city of Wuhan where infections were first reported in late 2019. Canadian media reports said the logo was a W in homage to the New York hip-hop group the Wu Tang clan and that Ottawa had apologized for any misunderstanding.

China's government is extremely sensitive to accusations it was the source of the pandemic and failed to respond quickly enough when cases were first reported in Wuhan.

The T-shirts were reportedly ordered last summer and it wasn't clear if any were still in circulation.

The controversy underscores the plunge in relations between the countries in the past two years over China's demand that Canada release a top executive of communications giant Huawei who is wanted on fraud charges in the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the company's founder, denies the charges. China says her case is politically motivated as part of a US effort to stifle the nation's global economic expansion. Her lawyers argue she has been subjected to abuse of process and should be freed.

Canada arrested Meng at Vancouver's airport in late 2018. In apparent retaliation, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor, placed restrictions on various Canadian exports to China, and sentenced a convicted Canadian drug smuggler to death in a sudden retrial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand qualify for inaugural World Test Championship final

New Zealand on Tuesday become the first team to qualify for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. New Zealand is currently ranked second on the ICC WTC table with a points percentage of 70 per cent which has secured them a place ...

No COVID-19 test required for attending Odisha Assembly's Budget Session

Legislators will not have to undergo a COVID-19 test for attending the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly that will begin on February 18, Speaker SN Patro said on Tuesday.An RT-PCR test for COVID-19 was made mandatory for the MLAs, assem...

Amazon developing documentary on Bayern Munich

Amazon Studios has announced a behind-the-scenes documentary on German football club Bayern Munich.Produced by WB Television, the film will follow the club from their victory in the 2020 Champions League final to the end of the 202021 seaso...

Uber to acquire alcohol marketplace Drizly for $1.1 bln

Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it will acquire on-demand alcohol marketplace Drizly for about 1.1 billion, as the company looks to diversify into other services after the pandemic hit its biggest business.The COVID-19 pandemic induce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021