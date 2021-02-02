Left Menu

Journalist Mandeep Punia arrested from Singhu border gets bail

Delhi's Rohini court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was allegedly arrested from the Singhu border where a large number of farmers are protesting against the farm laws for over two months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:43 IST
Journalist Mandeep Punia arrested from Singhu border gets bail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Rohini court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was allegedly arrested from the Singhu border where a large number of farmers are protesting against the farm laws for over two months. "There is no possibility that accused can able to influence any of the police officials as the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only. No recovery is to be effected by the accused person and keeping the accused further in judicial custody would not serve any cogent purpose. It is well settled legal principle of law that 'bail is a rule and jail is an exception'," Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba said while passing the order.

Punia was arrested by Delhi police on January 30. An FIR registered against him under sections 186, 353, and 332 read with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code which is punishable with three months, three years, and two years imprisonment respectively. The bail plea stated that the offences as alleged in the FIR are not made out against him. It said that the accused was merely carrying out his journalistic duties and another journalist was detained along with him. However, the latter was released around midnight.

"The reason FIR differential treatment given was that accused herein was not carrying a press card. The petition argues that this can be no grounds for a case or arrest. "The accused is a well-respected member of society being a journalist including being a frequent contributor to the Caravan magazine," the petition read. On the other hand, Delhi Police said that the accused tried to mislead them during the investigation. They said that the accused was instigating the protesters with his slogans and shouting.

The police sought dismissal of bail application of Punia as he may indulge in instigating the protestors and create nuisance at the protest site with his group of different people. They claimed that he neither cooperated nor disclosed any name of his associates during the investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 91.6 per cent effective: Lancet

Russians Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to the result of an interim analysis of the phase 3 trials published by the journal Lancet on Tuesday. In the interim efficacy analysis of the rando...

Iran deepens breach of nuclear deal at underground enrichment site

Iran has deepened a key breach of its 2015 nuclear deal, enriching uranium with a larger number of advanced centrifuge machines in an underground plant as it faces off with the new U.S. administration on salvaging the accord. Tehran has rec...

Iran: Sailors from seized South Korean tanker to be released

The sailors from a South Korean tanker seized in the Persian Gulf by Iranian troops last month are free to leave the country on humanitarian grounds, Irans state TV said Tuesday.Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said a legal inve...

WHO official in Venezuela says country has till Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.Paolo Balladelli said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021